Clatsop County has reported another death related to COVID-19.A 68-year-old woman died on Oct. 23 at a local hospital, the county said. She had not been vaccinated against the virus. Clatsop County is tracking 32 local coronavirus deaths. Alyssa Evans/The Astorian No other information was immediately available.The county has reported the number of virus deaths at 32.The county's virus cases have ticked up in recent days. The Oregon Health Authority reported 10 new virus cases over the weekend and nine new cases on Friday.As of Monday, the health authority had recorded 2,539 virus cases in the county since the pandemic began.