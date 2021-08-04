County requires masks at county buildings to contain virus The Astorian Aug 4, 2021 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clatsop County now requires people to wear masks in county buildings to protect against the coronavirus.The requirement stems from a recent surge of virus cases and state and federal health guidance.Gov. Kate Brown has required workers and visitors to wear masks at state buildings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags County Mask Building Medicine Kate Brown Clatsop County Virus Requirement Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App