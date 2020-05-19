County revises reporting timeline for election results

Clatsop County typically releases most results on election night. But the county clerk has revised the reporting timeline for the May election, citing the coronavirus pandemic as the reason.
The county released results shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday based on ballots accepted through 2 p.m.
The next batch of results — ballots accepted from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Tuesday — will be released Wednesday afternoon. The remainder — ballots dropped off in other counties — will be released later in the week.
County Clerk Tracie Krevanko said she was using only county staff to open ballots instead of the usual practice of bringing in volunteers. She said many of the volunteers are elderly, so she did not want to place them at risk during the pandemic.
"We are not staying and working late because of the COVID-19," Krevanko said. "We have opted to process as much as we can today and then continue the process again tomorrow morning."
Andy Davis, the chairman of the Clatsop County Democratic Central Committee, was understanding of the decision.
"While we all want to know the results immediately, the safety of the poll workers is paramount," he said. "So it makes complete sense that the county would be cautious in their approach here and taking account of the health of those volunteers."
In an email, Bob Shortman, the chairman of the Clatsop County Republican Central Committee, thanked county staff. "We wish to thank the (staff) for their hard work, although the suspense is great we all wish (an) accurate count in the election," he said.
"Good luck to all those who stepped up to run to make a difference. Even losers are winners for having the courage and dedication. We thank them all."
