Clatsop County emphasized the importance of vaccination and boosters against the coronavirus after a surge of new virus cases.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 38 new virus cases in the county on Tuesday and 50 new cases over the New Year's Day holiday weekend. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,917 virus cases and 36 deaths as of Tuesday.
"We are not totally surprised by the increase in cases with the increase in travel and gatherings over the holidays, as well as the number of people seeking testing," Tom Bennett, a county spokesman, said in an email.
Due to higher demand at the county's drive-thru testing site at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, the county is prioritizing tests for people with virus symptoms or close contacts of virus cases. The county is not offering testing for travel.
In a snapshot, the county said it had 22 positive results for the virus in 85 tests given on Monday and Tuesday. The county said 17 of those cases involved people who were fully vaccinated, but only one had a booster.
"The vaccinated people who tested positive had only mild symptoms," Bennett said. "This points to the importance of vaccination to prevent serious illness, and also of boosters to further help prevent infection."
Oregon has been setting state records for new daily virus cases. State public health leaders say the surge is linked to the omicron variant.