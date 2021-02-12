More than 1,100 coronavirus vaccines were administered in Clatsop County over the past week, including 200 to the first group of seniors 80 years old and older.
The county's vaccine task force, in a weekly update on Friday, said that although seniors age 75 and older are eligible for the vaccine statewide on Monday, there are not enough doses locally to begin vaccinating that age group.
The county will continue providing vaccines to those 80 and older, and will announce when doses are available for those 75 and older.
Local organizers will be reaching out to seniors who have filled out the county’s online vaccine planning survey with instructions about how to register for a vaccination event.
People are asked to fill out the survey on the county's website, which will help the task force notify people when they are eligible for a vaccine.
As of Friday, 5,183 doses were administered, including 3,540 first doses and 1,643 second doses.