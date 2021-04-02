Clatsop County will begin vaccinating front-line workers against the coronavirus on Monday, along with people living in multigenerational households and people ages 16 to 44 with underlying health conditions.
People should fill out the vaccine survey on the county's website to enter the registry for a vaccine clinic appointment. The task force is reaching out to local employers to help arrange vaccinations for their employees.
People can also schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine at Safeway pharmacies in Astoria and Seaside or Costco, Walmart or Fred Meyer in Warrenton.
As of Friday, 17,350 doses have been administered in the county and 5,210 people are fully vaccinated. The county’s goal to reach herd immunity against the virus is vaccinating 27,533 people.
All Oregonians 16 and older will be eligible no later than May 1.