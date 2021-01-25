Free KN95 face masks to help contain the coronavirus will be available at drive-thru events throughout the county on Thursday.
The events will take place between 2 and 4 p.m. at Elsie-Vinemaple Fire Station, Seaside Fire Station, Astoria Aquatic Center, Cannon Beach City Hall, Knappa Fire Station, Warrenton Fire Station, Lewis & Clark Fire Station and Gearhart Fire Station.
People will be instructed to stay in their car, hold up fingers to show the number of masks needed and roll down the window to receive the bag of masks.