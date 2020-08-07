Clatsop County will distribute free KN95 masks Thursday at multiple locations.
The drive-thru handout events will take place between 4 and 7 p.m. at Elsie-Vinemaple Fire Station, Seaside Fire Station, Gearhart Fire Station, Warrenton Fire Station, Lewis & Clark Fire Station, Astoria Aquatic Center, Cannon Beach City Hall and Knappa Fire Station.
When people get to the front of the line, they will be instructed to stay in their car, hold up fingers to show the number of masks needed and roll down the window to receive the masks.
For more information, contact Clatsop County Emergency Management at 503-325-8645 or clatsopemd@co.clatsop.or.us
Oregon lawmakers, meanwhile, approved $94 million more to expand coronavirus testing and contact tracing, but deadlocked on $105 million more for the state to buy personal protective equipment for distribution to counties and tribes.
The deadlock Wednesday by the 20-member Emergency Board could be resolved when the full Legislature opens a special session Monday.
