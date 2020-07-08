Clatsop County will distribute more free face masks to the public at multiple locations on July 15 and July 16.
More than 22,000 KN95 masks were given away at distribution events in June.
The Lower Columbia Hispanic Council will host two Spanish-language distribution events from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on July 15 at CMH Field on Williamsport Road in Astoria and at Seaside High School.
Drive-thru handout events will be held between 4 and 7 p.m. on July 16 at Elsie-Vinemaple Fire Station, Seaside Fire Station, Gearhart Fire Station, Warrenton Fire Station, Lewis & Clark Fire Station, Astoria Aquatic Center, Cannon Beach City Hall, Knappa Fire Station and Westport Community Church.
People are asked to stay in their cars during the drive-thru event, hold up fingers to show the number of masks needed and then roll down the window to receive the bag of masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.