Coronavirus patients will no longer be able to get monoclonal antibody treatment in Clatsop County to stave off the worst symptoms of the virus.
The treatment has been found not to be effective against the omicron variant, which may soon replace delta as the county’s dominant variant.
“We don’t have tests that can tell us within a day or two, like, ‘OK, you have omicron,’ and, ‘You have delta,’” Chris Laman, the director of pharmacy and cancer center services at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, said in an interview.
“Once you get to a point where it’s the dominant variant, you just assume that everyone has omicron, and then you only allow treatments that basically work for both of them, not that work for some but not all.”
Since mid-fall, patients — roughly four to seven at a time — have been given the treatment at clinics on Tuesdays and Fridays at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, the site of the county’s virus operations hub. The clinics were a joint operation of Columbia Memorial, Providence Seaside Hospital and the Clatsop County Public Health Department. The last clinic was set for Friday.
Monoclonal antibody treatment, which involves four subcutaneous injections in the patient’s abdomen, uses lab-generated proteins that slow the virus’ replication and prevent cases from turning severe.
A different monoclonal antibody treatment could be effective against omicron, but the setup is more complex, involving an IV infusion that must be administered by a nurse with advanced certification. The injection-based treatment could be given by a pharmacist.
The intravenous iteration of monoclonals may be administered in Tillamook, and Columbia Memorial Hospital anticipates sending some patients there, Laman said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved two oral antiviral medications, developed by Pfizer and Merck, that patients can take at home. The drugs are not yet widely available — Oregon has received less than 700 courses of Pfizer’s, Laman said — but more are expected to arrive.
“If we have access to those medications, that should replace the need for the monoclonal treatments,” Chris Strear, the chief medical officer at Columbia Memorial, said in a news conference on Wednesday.