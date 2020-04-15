County to help vital social service agencies respond to coronavirus

Clatsop County will provide financial support to vital social service agencies to help with housing, food banks and shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
The county Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed during a work session Tuesday to assign $50,000 for the fiscal year that ends in June and $50,000 next fiscal year for overhead costs at Helping Hands, Clatsop Community Action and The Harbor.
The financial support was initiated after Helping Hands, a nonprofit that does outreach with the homeless, requested $100,000 from the county in March to help maintain services.
The organization provides temporary housing for people enrolled in reentry programs and has 88 beds in Clatsop County, including a shelter at a former boarding house in Uniontown.
The county also reached out to Clatsop Community Action, which operates the regional food bank and provides housing assistance, and The Harbor, which works with victims of domestic violence and provides transitional housing.
County Manager Don Bohn said $20,000 will go to Helping Hands, $20,000 to will go to Clatsop Community Action and $10,000 will go to The Harbor this fiscal year.
“Each are providing some component of housing services and food and transitional housing to some of the most vulnerable parts of our community,” Bohn said during the work session.
Bohn said the county does not directly offer these social services, so it is important to partner with the agencies.
“So what I have recommended is that we fulfill that partnership role by providing some funding for the bricks and mortar for their building operations,” he said. “All of them have facilities that as we all know become big drains on operating budgets, and so every dollar that we put into their building support is a dollar they can free up for their operating.”
Commissioners also plan to vote on an additional $50,000 to provide a small grant program to deal with immediate impacts on critical nonprofits.
The grants, of up to $10,000, would be competitive and commissioners would review the requests.
“What we would want to really focus on is some of the transitional and shelter housing needs, services to the unsheltered — including food and hygiene — and of course rental, food and utility assistance,” Bohn said.
He said the goal would be to get the money out as soon as possible. Depending on how long the challenges with the virus persist, county staff may ask commissioners to approve another round of grants.
Alan Evans, the executive director of Helping Hands, said he is grateful the county has stepped up to support vital agencies.
He said Helping Hands is looking at the situation in phases, including how to survive now and stay sustainable in the future.
“And also as we look to the future we realize that the economic impact that COVID is going to have on our communities is going to be devastating. And housing and transitional housing is going to be an extremely important piece of this. So we want to make sure we have a strong foundation to move forward with in these tough times,” Evans said.
“We’re grateful that they heard us. We serve some other counties that we didn’t even get a response back for emergency help. Clatsop County is a pretty strong county and I know they support these vital agencies that are providing us services, and we’re glad to be one of those.”
Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, said the agency is thankful for the county’s support throughout the year. “This funding will enable us to continue to serve our community in the best way possible, helping to create a healthier community,” she said.
Terri Steenbergen, the executive director of The Harbor, said the agency appreciates the county’s dedication to supporting victims of domestic abuse.
“Things are changing so rapidly at the moment, including the way that we are able to interact with clients and provide our services, so it really allows us to really focus on supporting survivors,” she said.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,663 cases and 58 deaths from the coronavirus statewide as of Wednesday morning.
The health authority tracked 291 test results in Clatsop County as of Wednesday, including six positive cases.
