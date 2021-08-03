County to host another pop-up virus clinic The Astorian Aug 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Clatsop County Public Health Department will host a pop-up clinic Wednesday for people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.The clinic is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Judge Guy Boyington Building on Commercial Street in Astoria.The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available to people 12 years old and over. People under 14 require parental consent to get a vaccine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clinic Pop-up Public Health Department Vaccine Immunology Guy Boyington Building Consent Pfizer Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App