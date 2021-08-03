The Clatsop County Public Health Department will host a pop-up clinic Wednesday for people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The clinic is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Judge Guy Boyington Building on Commercial Street in Astoria.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available to people 12 years old and over. People under 14 require parental consent to get a vaccine.

