Clatsop County will move to high risk for the coronavirus beginning Friday after a climb in virus cases.
The high-risk designation from the state means a decrease in occupancy at churches, restaurants, bars, stores and indoor and outdoor recreation and entertainment venues. The county has been at moderate risk since March.
“As we face more contagious variants and increased spread of COVID-19 in our communities, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated," Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement Tuesday. "Until you, your family, your friends and your neighbors are fully vaccinated, it's also critical that we all continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance and stay home when sick.”
Clatsop County is one of 23 counties that will be at high risk through May 6. Three counties will be at moderate risk and 10 will be at lower risk.
Counties with a population of 30,000 or more are evaluated for risk based on virus cases per 100,000 over two weeks and the test positivity rate for the same period.
Counties at high risk have a case rate between 100 and 200 per 100,000 people, and may have a test positivity between 8% and 10%.
As of Saturday, Clatsop County had 125 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period. Test positivity was 5.4%.
Restaurants and bars can continue indoor dining at 25% of capacity — or up to 50 people — with an 11 p.m. closing time. Up to 75 people can dine outdoors, with a limit of six people per table from two households.
Gyms, indoor pools, museums, theaters and other entertainment venues can operate at 25% of capacity, or up to 50 people, whichever is smaller.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail shops and shopping malls can operate at 50% of capacity.
Churches can operate at 25% of capacity or 150 people indoors, whichever is smaller, and 200 people outdoors.
Indoor social gatherings must be limited to six people from two households in counties at high risk. Outdoor gatherings can have eight people.
Businesses should urge employees to work remotely if able.
Visits are allowed at long-term care facilities.
The county has recorded 893 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 22 were hospitalized and eight have died.
Margo Lalich, the county's public health director, said the county is seeing household outbreaks, as well as sporadic and workplace-related cases.
"While it's concerning, as we open up, as tourism increases ... we're going to see more cases," Lalich told county commissioners during a work session on Tuesday. "And also, beginning to look at COVID-19 as something that while it's a pandemic, it's also endemic, meaning it's within the community. It's not going away, just like the flu comes and goes, as well as other seasonal illnesses. So our response to it will be as such because we've built the infrastructure to respond."
All Oregonians 16 and older became eligible for vaccination against the virus on Monday.
Since the county only has the Moderna vaccine, which is not yet permitted for people under 18, only people 18 and older are able to get the vaccine in Clatsop County.
Lalich said that after discussion with the state, the county expects to receive some Pfizer doses for 16- and 17 year-olds by early May.
As of Friday, 23,267 vaccine doses were administered in the county, and 8,420 people were fully vaccinated. The county’s goal to reach herd immunity against the virus is vaccinating 27,533 people.