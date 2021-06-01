Clatsop County will move into lower risk for the coronavirus after virus case counts fell to the lowest point since March.
Gathering sizes and indoor capacity at restaurants and bars can increase beginning Friday.
"The science is clear: vaccines are very effective in keeping people safe from COVID-19, and they are the key to returning to normal life and lifting health and safety restrictions statewide," Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement Tuesday. "Thanks to all the Oregonians who have been vaccinated so far, Oregon’s case rates have continued to decline.
"But, COVID-19 remains a serious threat to unvaccinated individuals and communities with low vaccination rates. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today. It's never been easier to get vaccinated, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign."
The governor said Oregon will lift most risk level restrictions once 70% of residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. The previous target was 70% of Oregonians 16 and older, but the state said it has moved to 18 and older to align state data with federal data.
Counties that have vaccinated at least 65% of adults can move to lower risk — an option to help eligible counties reduce restrictions quicker.
About 60% of people 16 and older in Clatsop County have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
County Manager Don Bohn said reaching the county's vaccination goal will remain an ongoing challenge. The county has said it wants to vaccinate 27,533 people — 70% of the population — to try to reach herd immunity against the virus.
"A lot of the folks who have been motivated to be vaccinated have been vaccinated," Bohn said. "So now it's addressing the school age sect as well as trying to get some of those who might be a little hesitant to become vaccinated."
Clatsop County is one of 19 counties that will be at lower risk through June 10. Four counties will be at moderate risk and 13 will be at high risk.
Counties with a population of 30,000 or more are evaluated for risk based on virus cases per 100,000 over two weeks and the test positivity rate for the same period.
Counties at lower risk have a case rate under 50 per 100,000 people, and may have a test positivity of 5% or less.
As of Saturday, Clatsop County had 40 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period. Test positivity was 2.1%.
Capacity for indoor dining at restaurants and bars in counties at lower risk can increase to 50% with a midnight closing time. Up to 300 people can dine outdoors. Tables must be limited to eight people.
Gyms, indoor pools, museums, theaters and other entertainment venues can operate at 50% of capacity.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail shops and shopping malls can operate at 75% of capacity.
Churches can increase capacity to 75% indoors and 300 people outdoors.
Indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people from four households in counties at lower risk. Outdoor gatherings can have 12 people.
Indoor and outdoor visits are allowed at long-term care facilities.
The county has recorded 1,011 virus cases since March. According to the county, 25 were hospitalized and eight have died.