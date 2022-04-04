Clatsop County will start offering second booster doses of coronavirus vaccines in early April.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, anyone 50 and older can get a second booster. Immunocompromised people 12 to 17 can get a second Pfizer booster, while immunocompromised people 18 and older can get a second booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna. And any adult vaccinated and boosted with Johnson & Johnson can get a Pfizer or Moderna shot for their second booster.
After a booster dose, immunity begins to wane after about three months, Margo Lalich, the interim director of the county Public Health Department, said.
“We also know that the virus is continuing to change, and so there’s an unpredictability and an unknown as we continue to work, live and play through the pandemic,” Lalich said.
Moderna and Pfizer boosters will be available:
• 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center’s drive-thru clinic starting this week. An appointment is required.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Bob Chisholm Community Center in Seaside starting April 12. Walk-ins are welcome.
• The Public Health Department’s clinic in Astoria by appointment only.
Vaccines and boosters decrease the severity of COVID-19-related illness and the likelihood of hospitalization and death.
While 73.9% of county residents have received their initial vaccination — among the highest vaccination rates in the state — booster rates continue to straggle.
As of late March, 64.4% of people 65 and older had received a first booster; 46.2% of people 50 to 64 had received a booster; 27.9% of people 20 to 49 had received a booster; and 17.6% of people 18 to 19 had been boosted.
The health department is rolling out an online survey to gauge the public’s attitudes toward boosters and the pandemic generally.
Questions will ask about people’s sense of urgency to get a first or second booster dose; what their primary source of information is in choosing whether to get vaccinated; if news of the omicron variant’s spread in the U.S. made them more or less likely, or neither, to stay current on their vaccinations; and how they feel about the state of the pandemic.
What the pandemic response looks like in the future — such as how many boosters will be needed, how many days in quarantine will be considered acceptable — is unclear. “We don’t know, because so much of what we’re learning is in real time,” Lalich said.
The Oregon Health Authority reported four new coronavirus cases for the county on Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 4,596 virus cases as of Friday. The county has recorded more than 45 virus-related deaths.
Oregon had recorded 704,515 virus cases and 7,147 deaths as of Friday.
With the state of emergency over COVID-19 lifted on Friday, Oregon is taking several steps to adjust pandemic response.
Oregon Health & Science University has reduced its forecast of the trajectory of COVID-19 from weekly to once every other week.
The health authority has ended its daily report of virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The statistics will still be updated on the health authority’s website for pandemic information.
“The shift in reporting will better capture trends over time as Oregon moves into the next phase of the pandemic,” the health authority’s announcement said.