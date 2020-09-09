Clatsop County expects to receive a rapid coronavirus test in October that the Public Health Department believes will be a leap forward in responding to potential virus cases.
The BinaxNOW, which is manufactured by Abbott, is a portable antigen test that can produce results within 15 minutes.
Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, said the rapid test — taken after a nasal swab — will be a practical tool for people who need results quickly. “It saves money and it really expedites the process,” he said. “So that’s the advantage that it will give us.”
He said the rapid testing will be particularly helpful for organizations like Helping Hands, which provides temporary housing for people enrolled in reentry programs and has 80 beds in Clatsop County, including a shelter at a former boarding house in Uniontown.
Currently, if someone at Helping Hands needs to be tested they have to go to a hospital and then quarantine until the test result comes back, McNickle said.
He said delays in receiving test results can make the waiting period costly.
The county had an arrangement with the Astoria Rivershore Motel to set aside a bank of rooms for people who need a place to isolate and have nowhere else to go.
However, the county is now leasing two recreational vehicles, which are located at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. McNickle said the RVs allow the Public Health Department to control transportation, wraparound services and quarantine much better than at a hotel.
McNickle said rapid testing can also be useful for fishermen heading to Alaska who need to quarantine for two weeks unless they have a negative test result.
“It also has a powerful tool for when flu season gets here,” he said. “It can actually differentiate between the flu and COVID. So if someone has symptoms and we need to do a test, we can determine whether or not it’s the flu bug or the COVID virus.”
People will be able to schedule an appointment for the rapid test similar to the county’s drive-thru community testing. The test may be free or cost up to $41 depending on several factors that the county has yet to outline.
McNickle said the county is leasing the portable test from Abbott, which is free as long as the county conducts a minimum of 75 tests a month.
