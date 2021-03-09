Clatsop County will remain at lower risk for the coronavirus as case counts stay steady.
Over the past few months, most Oregon counties have seen risk levels decline.
"This should serve as a reminder that when we follow the health and safety measures we know work against this virus, we can truly make a difference in infection spread," Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement Tuesday. "But, we still have more work to do before we reach the level of communitywide protection we need in order to return to a sense of normalcy. I encourage all Oregonians to keep it up and to get your vaccine when it's available to you."
Brown announced a new two-week caution period to help counties on the brink of higher risk levels bring case rates back down again.
"The caution period will allow counties to re-focus efforts to drive back down creeping case numbers, and give local businesses additional certainty on their plans for operating," the governor's office said in a statement. "If, at the end of the caution period, case rate data still puts the county at a higher risk level, the county will move to that level."
Clatsop County is one of 13 counties that will be at lower risk through March 25. Two counties will be at extreme risk, nine will be at high risk and 12 will be at moderate risk.
Counties with a population of 30,000 or more are evaluated for risk based on virus cases per 100,000 over two weeks and the test positivity rate for the same period.
Counties at lower risk have a case rate under 50 per 100,000 people, and may have a test positivity of 5% or less.
As of Saturday, Clatsop County had 36 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period. Test positivity was 3.2%.
Capacity for indoor dining at restaurants and bars in counties at lower risk is 50% with a midnight closing time. Up to 300 people can dine outdoors. Tables must be limited to eight people.
Gyms, indoor pools, museums, theaters and other entertainment venues can operate at 50% of capacity.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail shops and shopping malls can operate at 75% of capacity.
Churches can convene at 75% capacity indoors and 300 people outdoors.
Indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people from four households in counties at lower risk. Outdoor gatherings can have 12 people.
Indoor and outdoor visits are allowed at long-term care facilities.
The county has recorded 784 virus cases since the pandemic began. According to the county, 18 were hospitalized and six have died.
"It has been a blessing for so many businesses to have this additional capacity and choice available to them these past two weeks," David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, said in an email. "The continued low case counts bolster the evidence that businesses, including restaurants and indoor entertainment, can operate safely with the precautions in place.
"We expect and hope to see this trend continue, reinforced by increased vaccinations and we urge customers and citizens to follow the safety precautions businesses ask of them and to remain vigilant in their own lives so we can continue this reopening safely."