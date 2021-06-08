Clatsop County will remain at lower risk for the coronavirus as virus case counts continue to fall.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that more counties will move into lower risk as the state nears its goal of administering at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adults.
"Oregon is so close to more fully reopening our economy, and I am grateful to everyone who has stepped up to get vaccinated," the governor said in a statement. "We will soon need to reach fewer than 100,000 Oregonians to achieve our statewide vaccination goal of 70% and lift the county risk level framework.
"But, for unvaccinated individuals, COVID-19 remains as large a threat as it ever was. With more contagious variants spreading, far too many Oregonians are still being hospitalized when they could be protected with a vaccine. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today. It's never been easier to get an appointment, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign."
Counties that have vaccinated at least 65% of adults can move to lower risk — an option to move more counties back to normal operations quicker.
About 61% of people 16 and older in Clatsop County have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
"We are pleased that case counts remain low and that we will remain in lower risk," Mark Kujala, the chairman of the county Board of Commissioners, said. "It is still very important for those 12 years and above to get vaccinated so we can continue our economic recovery.
"County health continues to do an outstanding job and thank you to the hundreds of volunteers that have helped staff phones and work clinics. We couldn't get to this point without them."
Clatsop County is one of 21 counties that will be at lower risk through June 17. Four counties will be at moderate risk and 11 will be at high risk.
Counties with a population of 30,000 or more are evaluated for risk based on virus cases per 100,000 over two weeks and the test positivity rate for the same period.
Counties at lower risk have a case rate under 50 per 100,000 people, and may have a test positivity of 5% or less.
As of Saturday, Clatsop County had 25 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period. Test positivity was 1.9%.
Capacity for indoor dining at restaurants and bars in counties at lower risk can increase to 50% with a midnight closing time. Up to 300 people can dine outdoors. Tables must be limited to eight people.
Gyms, indoor pools, museums, theaters and other entertainment venues can operate at 50% of capacity.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail shops and shopping malls can operate at 75% of capacity.
Churches can increase capacity to 75% indoors and 300 people outdoors.
Indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people from four households in counties at lower risk. Outdoor gatherings can have 12 people.
Indoor and outdoor visits are allowed at long-term care facilities.
The county has recorded 1,015 virus cases since the pandemic began. According to the county, 25 were hospitalized and eight have died.
The county has set a target of vaccinating 27,533 people — or 70% of the population — to try to achieve herd immunity against the virus, As of Friday, 17,270 people have been fully vaccinated.