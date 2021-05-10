Clatsop County will remain at high risk for the coronavirus on Friday, along with most other Oregon counties.
Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced plans to lift most risk level restrictions statewide once 70% of Oregonians 16 and older receive their first vaccine doses against the virus.
Beginning May 21, counties will also have the option of moving to lower risk once 65% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose. Counties that do not have at least 65% of their population vaccinated will return to a two-week cycle for evaluating risk.
"Thanks to you, Oregon, it looks like we’ve crossed the tipping point of the fourth surge," the governor said in a statement. "Our hospitalization rates have stabilized. Our infection rates are on a downward trajectory. And in the race between vaccines and variants, our efforts to vaccinate Oregonians are taking the lead.
"We still have some work to do to reach our 70% goal, but I am confident we can get there in June and return Oregon to a sense of normalcy."
As of Friday, 30,202 doses have been administered in Clatsop County and 13,588 people were fully vaccinated. About 55% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose, according to the county.
"With eligibility opening up to younger residents, we continue to urge the public to get vaccinated to protect not only themselves and loved ones, but also to help us on the path to reopening," a county spokesman said in an email.
Clatsop County is one of 21 counties that will be at high risk through May 20. Seven counties will be at moderate risk and eight will be at lower risk.
Counties with a population of 30,000 or more are evaluated for risk based on virus cases per 100,000 over two weeks and the test positivity rate for the same period.
Counties at high risk have a case rate between 100 and 200 per 100,000 people, and may have a test positivity between 8% and 10%.
As of Saturday, Clatsop County had 132 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period. Test positivity was 5.1%.
"I'm pleased that we are moving forward and extreme risk restrictions in Oregon will not be triggered this week. I'm optimistic Clatsop County can move down in risk category and the vaccination goals are good motivation to get back to a more routine existence," Mark Kujala, the chairman of the county Board of Commissioners, said. "If you haven't been vaccinated yet we have openings at our Thursday clinic and a clinic for minors this Saturday. Don't wait."
Restaurants and bars can continue indoor dining at 25% of capacity — or up to 50 people — with an 11 p.m. closing time. Up to 75 people can dine outdoors, with a limit of six people per table from two households.
Gyms, indoor pools, museums, theaters and other entertainment venues can operate at 25% of capacity, or up to 50 people, whichever is smaller.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail shops and shopping malls can operate at 50% of capacity.
Churches can operate at 25% of capacity or 150 people indoors, whichever is smaller, and 200 people outdoors.
Indoor social gatherings must be limited to six people from two households in counties at high risk. Outdoor gatherings can have eight people.
Businesses should urge employees to work remotely if able.
Visits are allowed at long-term care facilities.
The county has recorded 965 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 24 were hospitalized and eight have died.
The Oregon Health Authority has reported 192,416 cases and 2,549 deaths from the virus statewide as of Tuesday.