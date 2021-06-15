Clatsop County will remain at lower risk for the coronavirus as the state nears its target for lifting virus restrictions.
"We are incredibly close to achieving a 70% statewide adult vaccination rate, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and lifting health and safety restrictions," Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement Tuesday. "Vaccines are the best way for Oregonians to protect themselves, their families and communities against COVID-19. Because so many Oregonians have stepped up to get vaccinated, Oregon’s case rates and hospitalizations have continued to decline.
"But, if you are not vaccinated, COVID-19 remains just as dangerous as before. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today. It's never been easier to get vaccinated, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign."
The governor has said that when 70% of adults statewide receive at least one dose of vaccine, Oregon will lift risk-level restrictions.
Counties that have vaccinated at least 65% of adults can move to lower risk — an option to move more counties back to normal operations quicker.
Nearly 62% of people 16 and older in Clatsop County have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Margo Lalich, the county's interim public health director, said the county is working on vaccinating more people though smaller, more targeted pop-up vaccination clinics. She expects the county will reach 65%.
"At this point in time Clatsop County would be very hard pressed to get to 70% at any point soon," Lalich said during a county Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday.
Clatsop County is one of 22 counties that will be at lower risk through June 24. Five counties will be at moderate risk and nine will be at high risk.
Counties with a population of 30,000 or more are evaluated for risk based on virus cases per 100,000 over two weeks and the test positivity rate for the same period.
Counties at lower risk have a case rate under 50 per 100,000 people, and may have a test positivity of 5% or less.
As of Saturday, Clatsop County had 40 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period. Test positivity was 3.2%.
Capacity for indoor dining at restaurants and bars in counties at lower risk can increase to 50% with a midnight closing time. Up to 300 people can dine outdoors. Tables must be limited to eight people.
Gyms, indoor pools, museums, theaters and other entertainment venues can operate at 50% of capacity.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail shops and shopping malls can operate at 75% of capacity.
Churches can increase capacity to 75% indoors and 300 people outdoors.
Indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people from four households in counties at lower risk. Outdoor gatherings can have 12 people.
Indoor and outdoor visits are allowed at long-term care facilities.
The county has recorded 1,026 virus cases since the pandemic began. According to the county, 25 were hospitalized and eight have died.
The county has set a target of vaccinating 27,533 people — or 70% of the population — to try to achieve herd immunity against the virus. As of Friday, 17,973 people have been fully vaccinated.