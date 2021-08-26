WARRENTON — Camp Rilea will serve as a coronavirus testing site.
In a partnership between Clatsop County, Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and Providence Seaside Hospital, the armed forces training center will host testing by appointment five days a week starting Sept. 6.
Margo Lalich, the county's interim public health director, made the announcement during a county Board of Commissioners work session on Wednesday.
“We wanted a centrally-located place that would be able to accommodate traffic instead of having to move between different locations, as we’re doing now in Seaside and Astoria,” said Tom Bennett, a county spokesperson.
“This will provide us a single place where we can do the testing. We also hope to add vaccinations at the same site also.”
In recent weeks, the county Public Health Department and local hospitals had reported a shortage of polymerase chain reaction tests, which are considered the most reliable for the virus. Officials had urged residents to avoid seeking tests unless they were exhibiting severe virus symptoms in order to relieve pressure on hospitals and other health care providers.
Bennett, however, said an unexpected shipment of testing supplies now allows for more tests in the short term, though the county still wants to reserve supplies for people with advanced symptoms and the medically vulnerable.
The county has more than 20 local outbreaks, Lalich told commissioners on Wednesday, but she did not disclose any locations or other details.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 19 new virus cases in the county on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 1,767 virus cases and 13 deaths as of Thursday.