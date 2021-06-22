Clatsop County will remain at lower risk for the coronavirus on Friday despite a spate of virus cases over the past week.
While the county meets the criteria for moving into high risk, the state has granted a caution period.
The county has been at lower risk since early June.
Gov. Kate Brown said that because Oregon is close to reaching its goal of administering at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adults, this is the last week risk-level movements will be announced.
Nearly 63% of people 16 and older in Clatsop County have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
"Fewer than 45,000 more Oregonians need to receive a first dose to achieve a 70% statewide adult vaccination rate," Brown said in a statement Tuesday. "Vaccines are the best way for Oregonians to protect themselves, their families and communities against COVID-19. It's because so many Oregonians have stepped up to get vaccinated that we will soon be able to lift health and safety restrictions. Get your shot today, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign."
Mark Kujala, the chairman of the county Board of Commissioners, urged people to get vaccinated.
"Our local businesses need our help,” he said. “We are so close to hitting 70%, and that will insure our businesses stay open. We just need more folks to show up at the next scheduled county clinic — or go to your local pharmacy or doctor's office and get that shot!"
Meanwhile, more than two dozen virus cases have been recorded in the county over the past week. A county spokesman said on Monday that many of the new cases are tied to households, gatherings, workplaces and schools, but declined to provide any more information.
Of the last 14 virus cases, the spokesman said, 12 were unvaccinated.
The county has recorded 1,060 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to the county, 25 were hospitalized and nine have died.
Clatsop County is one of 23 counties that will be at lower risk. Seven counties will be at moderate risk and six will be at high risk.
Counties with a population of 30,000 or more are evaluated for risk based on virus cases per 100,000 over two weeks and the test positivity rate for the same period.
Counties at high risk have a case rate between 100 and 200 per 100,000 people, and may have a test positivity between 8% and 10%.
As of Saturday, Clatsop County had 104 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period. Test positivity was 5.8%. The county, however, will remain at lower risk during a caution period.
Capacity for indoor dining at restaurants and bars in counties at lower risk is 50% with a midnight closing time. Up to 300 people can dine outdoors. Tables must be limited to eight people.
Gyms, indoor pools, museums, theaters and other entertainment venues can operate at 50% of capacity.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail shops and shopping malls can operate at 75% of capacity.
Churches can have a capacity of 75% indoors and 300 people outdoors.
Indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people from four households in counties at lower risk. Outdoor gatherings can have 12 people.
Indoor and outdoor visits are allowed at long-term care facilities.