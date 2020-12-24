Clatsop County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment in November was 6.4%, a drop from October but still double the unemployment rate from the same time last year.
Seasonally adjusted figures compare expected with actual changes. State economists expected a drop of 290 jobs in the county in November, but only 260 were lost, leaving nonfarm payroll employment at 17,820.
The county was still down 1,470 jobs in November from the year prior, when unemployment was 3.2%. The leisure and hospitality industry, including restaurants and lodgings, has lost 730 jobs over the past year amid travel and dining restrictions meant to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Food services comprised more than 60% of layoffs in November. Another 23% of job losses came from food manufacturing, primarily seafood. More than 10% of losses came from lodgings, which have reported lower-than-average occupancies related to the slowdown at restaurants and other entertainment.
Over the month of November, the county recorded more than 500 new claims for unemployment benefits, including 325 claims from restaurants and lodgings. Over the first three weeks of December, the county recorded 385 new claims for unemployment, including 225 from restaurants and lodgings.
The county had the ninth-highest unemployment rate in Oregon in November. Statewide unemployment in November was 6%, and the national rate was 6.7%.