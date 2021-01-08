Clatsop County wants to closely coordinate with hospitals, pharmacies and clinics to help ensure vaccines against the coronavirus reach high-priority groups as quickly as possible.
The county also hopes to create a coordinated plan in preparation for when vaccines become more widely available to the public, which could happen as soon as spring.
Nationwide rollout of the vaccines has been slower than expected, in part because of the Trump administration’s approach of holding back vaccines to ensure there are enough for two doses.
President-elect Joe Biden’s office said Friday that Biden plans to break from the Trump administration’s approach and release most of the vaccines that are available.
Meanwhile, Gov. Kate Brown on Friday said Oregon, which has also had a slow vaccine rollout, is making progress toward a goal of administering 12,000 vaccines a day.
The governor has activated the Oregon National Guard to support vaccination efforts. “These partnerships will help us achieve the critical mass of community immunity we need,” Brown said in a statement.
The county said it is unclear week to week how many vaccines, if any, each entity will receive from the state.
“It makes it a very challenging distribution model when there’s some contracts with the federal government to have vaccines distributed into local communities, there’s state contracts and state relationships that are bringing vaccinations into the community, then there’s vaccinations going to all of the approved vaccination providers and then there’s public health,” County Manager Don Bohn said during a county Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday. “It’s a multichanneled approach, which is making coordination tough, but we are coordinating proactively with all these different partners.
“If it looks kind of messy at times, it’s because it is.”
The county has been working closely with Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and Providence Seaside Hospital to make sure groups prioritized under the federal government’s vaccination plan get vaccinated as soon as each shipment arrives.
The plan prioritizes people most likely to have contact with the virus, including health care workers, emergency responders, law enforcement, some social service agencies and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Columbia Memorial and Providence Seaside began receiving vaccine shipments from the state in late December, and immediately began administering them to their staff and local emergency responders.
Long-term care facilities are being covered nationally by pharmacy chains, including Walgreens. Residents and staff at local facilities began receiving vaccinations in late December.
The county began administering doses this week to front-line county health workers, sheriff’s office personnel and others after receiving 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the Oregon Health Authority. The county expects to receive another 100 doses soon.
About 1,165 people have received vaccinations from the county and two hospitals as of Thursday.
“Even though Clatsop County and the hospital systems are coordinating really closely, and that’s where a lot of the vaccinations will be coming through, that’s not the totality of the vaccinations,” Bohn said. “So even as we’re coordinating, there are things happening that aren’t even on our radar screen. And so we are trying to basically channel all those other efforts so that we can get a complete picture.
“We’ve been contacting the long-term care facilities ... because we don’t have any visibility on that. So, the only thing we can do is actually contact them and find out what is the status and who are they working with because there’s no one providing that overall picture.”
Most vaccines will likely be administered through health care providers and pharmacies.
The county Public Health Department expects to vaccinate no more than 5% to 10% of the population, through clinics for people not easily served by other providers.
The county has surveyed fire districts, social service agencies and other organizations to determine how many people will need vaccines for each phase of the federal plan.
Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, said during the work session Tuesday that the county is working to go through the list as quickly as possible.
“I’m hoping that those distributions allocations will increase significantly over time,” he said.