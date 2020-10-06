Clatsop County wants to take the lead in responding to any future coronavirus outbreaks at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton.
County Manager Don Bohn said the county is working toward a written agreement with the seafood processor on testing, quarantine, contact tracing and other outreach. The agreement would define the roles of the county, the company and the Oregon Health Authority when workplace virus cases are detected.
"Our goal is to have the county play the local public health administration function," Bohn told The Astorian on Tuesday. "But we need to do that with an understanding with Pacific Seafood. And we need to have OHA also understand how that's going to work so that we can support each other."
Dan Occhipinti, the executive vice president of corporate support for Pacific Seafood, said the company looks forward to establishing a written document.
"We have had several positive and productive conversations with Clatsop County and the Oregon Health Authority regarding ways to improve ongoing coordination and communication between the agencies and hope to summarize those in a written document soon," Occhipinti said in an email. "We remain thankful for their partnership as we work together to ensure the safety of our community during this global crisis."
Disputes
Workplace outbreaks at seafood processors have accounted for a disproportionate share of virus cases in the county during the pandemic.
County leaders have contrasted the response to outbreaks at Bornstein Seafoods and Da Yang Seafood in Astoria with Pacific Seafood in Warrenton. At Bornstein and Da Yang, the county led the testing, quarantine and contact tracing process.
Pacific Seafood, a Clackamas-based company that is a dominant force in the West Coast fishing industry, has chosen to screen workers through private lab testing.
The Astorian, through emails and other documents obtained through the state's public records law, has reported that the county and Pacific Seafood clashed after a May outbreak over whether the close contacts of workers who tested positive for the virus had to quarantine or could continue working.
In late June, after a Pacific Seafood worker from Moldova tested positive, the county wanted the contacts of the worker to quarantine, since they had traveled to Warrenton together. But, according to county leaders, the health authority and the company maintained that workers who tested negative and were asymptomatic could continue to work.
After the dispute, the Oregon Health Authority took over contact tracing and other outreach to contain the spread of the virus among Pacific Seafood workers.
The health authority also took the lead in September when Pacific Seafood said 95 workers tested positive for the virus, the largest workplace outbreak in the county during the pandemic.
A surge of virus cases after the Labor Day holiday and the Pacific Seafood outbreak led Gov. Kate Brown to place Clatsop County on the state's coronavirus watch list.
Bohn said he would like the agreement with Pacific Seafood and the health authority to establish how to handle the contacts of workers who might be exposed to the virus.
"And even if the seafood processor wants to bring in an outside testing firm, we want to partner with them because we want to be present when those happen so we can start the interview process, and start getting contact information," he said. "What we've learned is if we're not there then it slows down the process once we find out who's actually positive.
"When you do contact tracing, time is of the essence. So, we would like to have that all be a very coordinated muscle movement activity between us and the seafood processors, which with Da Yang and with Bornstein's, that did happen.
"But we're working with Pacific now to kind of iron out how that's going to work with us. Because having them do it alone doesn't work as well as it should."
'Actionable information'
Commissioner Mark Kujala, who represents Warrenton, said he is optimistic the county and Pacific Seafood can reach an agreement.
"And I really want to see it be county health working with the local plant," he said. "I think that's the most conducive to transparency, the most conducive to getting information quickly, and actionable information."
Records obtained by The Astorian showed the county was warned early in the pandemic about the potential risk at seafood processors. Bohn said the county has been in informal contact with the seafood plants throughout and has provided consultation.
Seafood processors are considered an essential business charged with maintaining the nation’s food supply and are overseen by the state Department of Agriculture. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration is responsible for enforcement of workplace safety.
"This has required private sector and public sector to come together and be respectful and attentive to what are sometimes competing interests," Bohn said.
"And we have to navigate those in a way that is respectful to both sides of the equation, both the community health side, the economic wherewithal side, and that is a dance. And we will be continuing this navigation of relevance between us, meaning the county as a public health agency, and some of these businesses that bring a little bit higher risk during a pandemic.
"I think what is clear to me, and I know it's clear to Pacific Seafood, is that we have to work in unison. We have to be on the same page. We have to be communicating regularly ... there is no option to just walk away from each other."
