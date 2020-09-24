A surge of new coronavirus cases in Clatsop County in September includes two workplaces in addition to Pacific Seafood in Warrenton.
Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, confirmed the cases on Thursday but declined to identify the workplaces. He said the county is waiting on test results connected to the businesses.
The county has also reported several cases that McNickle said trace back to a gathering in Columbia County. He said many of the children who tested positive for the virus this month are tied to the gathering, but he did not provide any other details.
Public disclosure of coronavirus cases, at both the state and county levels, has evolved during the pandemic.
In late May, after complaints from the news media and others, the Oregon Health Authority began publicly reporting workplace outbreaks when five or more people at businesses with at least 30 employees test positive.
McNickle said neither of the two workplaces he mentioned with positive cases have met the state's threshhold.
"We're trying to follow OHA to the best of our ability because that seems to be the most fair way to do it," he said. "So, for now on, we'll try to do it that way."
McNickle disclosed a single case at Pacific Seafood earlier this month, but explained it was because the seafood processor had a previous outbreak and the company had disclosed a single case this summer. The county reported 77 new cases at the plant on Thursday, the largest workplace outbreak in the county during the pandemic.
In May, following an outbreak at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria, McNickle told The Astorian that he would not disclose the name of a business without consent, but said he would encourage businesses to report virus cases in joint press releases with the county.
He said he is continuing to encourage businesses to take that approach, but said the businesses he is working with now have decided not to disclose the cases at this time.
"They're probably trying to prevent stigma and other things that could happen," McNickle said.
