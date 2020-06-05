COVID close-ups stories from the pandemic: June 5, 2020

Brandi Higgins, 18, is a senior at Astoria High School. Jade Vollner, 18, is a senior at Warrenton High School.
They shared their experiences since the coronavirus pandemic closed schools in Oregon in March.
The Astorian is partnering with the Astoria Library to publish audio stories of how residents in Clatsop County are experiencing the pandemic.
Below is a transcribed version of Higgin's audio digest.
Hi, my name is Brandi Higgins and I am 18 years old. I do track at Astoria High School, and I go to Astoria High School.
My story has been heartbreaking because I don’t get to hang out with my friends as much, but of course you don’t get the same graduation as all the other classes did.
Below is a transcribed version of Vollner's audio digest.
Hello, this is Jade Vollner, and I am 18 years old and I attend Warrenton High School. I’m just wanting to share my experience with you guys. The one thing that covid has definitely impacted me is it’s definitely taken away my senior year and the traditional graduation that we will have. It definitely has taken away my softball season — the thing that I love the most and the thing I have cherished more than anything in my four years of high school. It has definitely made an impact on a lot of things but my senior year is definitely going to be missed. That’s really all. It has definitely really impacted my senior year of my softball season and being around the people that I love the most.
