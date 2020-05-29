COVID close-ups stories from the pandemic: Kegan Rascoe

Kegan Rascoe, 18, is a senior at Astoria High School. He shared what his experience has been since the coronavirus pandemic closed schools in Oregon in March.
The Astorian is partnering with the Astoria Library to publish audio stories of how residents in Clatsop County are experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is transcribed version of Rascoe's audio digest.
I think my story is particularly interesting because I got sick in the first two weeks of the shutdown. I went to the doctor, was talked to, and I never received a diagnosis. I did receive some testing but it came up negative for other diseases and I was told I had a virus and was not able to get tested in the near future.
It’s been particularly difficult for me as somebody’s who’s so invested in education, my community and the arts. Seeing that I’m a trumpet player, I’ve run “Life Downstream,” a radio show with my English teacher, and seeing this pandemic I think has changed a lot about my perspective on the world and I think this pandemic is in a lot of ways pulled back the curtain on every systemic problem in American society right now. Everywhere from wealth inequality to gender inequality, racial disparities, health care — problems with our supply chain, problems with unemployment insurance — to me it’s just so frustrating being an 18-year-old and not being able to do anything even though I’m so close to being able to make a difference and when I see all of these systemic problems that are tough to tackle and now are exacerbated in ways that none of us can deal with. It’s almost challenging to what I think is kind of pivotal to being an American. It challenges the very notion that we have the ability to govern ourselves, that we have the right to peacefully assemble.
This is something that’s totally changed the landscape of the liberties we see in American society. And what’s interesting is that in other eastern nations like South Korea, like China, their Communist system allows them to deal with this kind of emergency with greater efficiency than the American system. So it makes me wonder to a certain extent is this what we as Americans, the price that we have to pay, to protect our liberties? Personally, I think a leader in the Chinese Communist Party would say yeah. And to me it’s very difficult to be struggling with that situation from my living room and with no ability to help, no ability to change my environment and to really make a difference yet.
