The Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, one of the signature annual events on the North Coast, is canceled over the risk of the coronavirus.
The festival, a major fundraiser for the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and other community groups, was scheduled for late April at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.
The chamber did not cancel the festival after Gov. Kate Brown last week ordered the end of large gatherings of over 250 people for four weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19, since it did not extend to the festival weekend on April 24 to April 26.
But the federal Centers Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday urged the cancellation of gatherings over 50 people for the next eight weeks.
The chamber said the festival will not be rescheduled.
"The festival is a major fundraiser for not only our organization, but dozens of others that participate in the event, as well as hundreds of small businesses from our vendors and performers to hotels, restaurants and shops in the region," the chamber said in a statement on Monday. "By canceling this event now, we felt that everyone involved would have a better opportunity to mitigate lost income from the event rather than waiting until nearer to the event.
"We will make every effort to continue to support our business community during this economic slowdown and encourage you to join us. Thank you for your patience and support as we navigate this difficult situation together."
More than 10,000 people regularly attend the festival, which can net the chamber about $100,000 a year and fill up hotel rooms throughout the region. The festival, held since 1982, draws tens of food, wine, beer and craft vendors.
The event relies on more than a hundred volunteers, including nonprofits paid by the chamber to help with operations.
The Rotary Club of Astoria runs the crab feed. Alan Mossman, the Rotary president, said the festival is the main fundraiser for the group and how it affords to award around $10,000 a year in scholarships to local high schoolers.
“We will have to reevaluate how much we give in scholarships,” he said.
