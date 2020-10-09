The Norwegian Cruise Line ship Regatta will arrive Thursday with 93 crew members and lay up at the Port of Astoria through at least April.
Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, said the Regatta will be charged $75,000 a month.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its no-sail order for cruise ships carrying more than 250 passengers through October. A CDC release on the extension noted that “data show that when only essential crew are on board, ongoing spread of (coronavirus) still occurs.”
Crew members on the Regatta will be able to disembark, but under rules established by the CDC. Among the standards are that the ship must have no confirmed cases of coronavirus or related illnesses in the last 28 days. Crew members coming from land would have to quarantine for two weeks, Isom said, meaning there won't be a lot of crew members coming and going from the ship. The ship is also sharing its CDC-approved response plans with local authorities and informing them of when crew disembark.
“This decision to accommodate the vessel was not taken lightly,” the Port said in a statement Friday. “Public safety is our top priority. The Port has received confirmation from the cruise line that no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported on board the vessel.”
The Port has seen almost all dockside revenue dry up as log exports fell to a trade war between the U.S. and China and the cruise ship season was canceled because of the virus.
As of Friday, the Regatta was docked in Ensenada, Mexico, used as a required international stopover for ships stopping at multiple U.S. ports. Canada closed ports to cruise ship traffic through October, largely ending the cruise season along the West Coast to Alaska.
Five cruise line executives recently met with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss safely restarting cruises.
The Port had previously tried to lay up mostly empty Norwegian ships and their crews during the spring. But a coronavirus outbreak at Bornstein Seafoods made local officials uncomfortable with the optics of large cruise ships in town, and the ships were diverted.
Isom recently reported to the Port Commission how impressed he was with the enhanced safety measures being taken by Bornstein Seafoods, including taking the temperature of every person before they enter the plant.
Clatsop County recently experienced a virus outbreak among 95 workers at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton, the largest during the pandemic.
The workplace outbreak, along with a surge of new virus cases after the Labor Day holiday, landed the county on Gov. Kate Brown's coronavirus watch list.
“Although Clatsop County has already been impacted by a growing number of COVID-19 cases, the Port understands that community members remain concerned about the transmission of the disease,” the Port said. “Therefore, we will continue to work jointly with the city, county, (U.S. Coast Guard) and Norwegian Cruise Line to take the necessary measures to keep our community safe.”
The Port is posting a question-and-answer page at portofastoria.com to address safety measures and other protocols.
