Twenty Clatsop County cultural groups took in a combined $402,881 in relief grants from the state to help survive a coronavirus pandemic that has hobbled the region’s museums and performance venues.
The grants, funneled through the Oregon Cultural Trust and the Clatsop County Cultural Coalition, come from nearly $26 million set aside by the state from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The grants can be used for unintended costs because of the virus between April and December.
Charlene Larsen, a co-chairwoman of the county cultural trust, said the county got double what it originally expected. Partners for the PAC, the nonprofit through which Larsen and others operate the Performing Arts Center in Astoria, received $18,126.
“That was very exciting to realize that the story had been told by our cultural nonprofits,” Larsen said. “And one of the themes was, we entertain not only … our community, but we have visitors that come here from around the state.”
The Columbia River Maritime Museum, one of the region’s premier attractions, took in $127,460. The Astoria museum closed for 101 days, keeping more than 20 employees on with help from the Paycheck Protection Program. But visitors make up more than 60% of the museum’s revenue, said spokeswoman Caroline Wuebben.
“That was zero revenue,” she said of the closure. “And then we’re currently running at about 58% of last year’s admissions. So just the combination of the two obviously hit the budget pretty hard.”
The Friends of the Astoria Armory, the volunteer group that runs the large gymnasium on Exchange Street closed since March 15, received nearly $73,000. The group figured it wouldn’t have skate nights, wrestling or other large events to provide revenue.
“It’s so hard, because you want to give these kids activities. But I don’t how to get junior high kids to social distance,” said Robyn Koustik, who manages the Armory and community support programs. “I know they’re all starving to have that social experience, and I just don’t know how to do it in a safe way.”
The Clatsop County Historical Society received nearly $60,000, the Astor Street Opry Company nearly $20,000, the Seaside Museum & Historical Society more than $17,000, the Cascadia Chamber Opera more than $14,000, Consejo Hispano more than $13,000 and the Astoria Arts and Movement Center nearly $13,000.
“With not being able to do performances, or do rehearsals or do events that were all planned, it was kind of devastating to that community,” Larsen said of performing arts. “So this was an opportunity to recoup and carry on until we can open up again.”
