For a dancer, two weeks without regular practice can be an eternity.
If you’re not working every day on strength and flexibility, muscles begin to weaken. Your jumps aren’t as strong. Your leg can’t kick up as high. You feel shaky. What Maggie Wall, the director of the Astoria School of Ballet, calls “Elvis leg” might make an appearance — an unintentional wobbling boogie in the hips and knees.
But for much of last year, amid ever-shifting coronavirus-related restrictions and concerns, Wall’s students and other young dancers on the North Coast were constantly starting then stopping. Some attempted to keep up through virtual lessons, following along to videos in carpeted living rooms or on kitchen linoleum — not ideal.
A year after virus restrictions first went into place, some in-person classes have resumed and dance studios and schools that serve school-age children have started to plan performances again — many of them virtual and nothing like the productions they used to put on.
The studios have made numerous changes to stay afloat. For all, simply closing down was not an option. While there are enduring fears as they struggle to make ends meet with fewer students, fewer classes and less flexibility about what they can offer, there is something like hope in the air.
"We're still here," Wall said, "and kids are still pursuing this."
A shift toward child care
When Gov. Kate Brown announced the first round of restrictions last March, the students and teachers at Encore Dance Studio in Warrenton were in the middle of getting ready for a spring recital. They had costumes ready to go.
"We're going to have a recital. I don't care what it looks like," Denele Sweet, Encore's owner, decided when she realized their original plans wouldn't work under the new constraints.
So the recital, like many events since last spring, was virtual. At the time, some still thought — or simply hoped — the pandemic would be over soon. Wall and others remember thinking, "We'll be shut down for a couple weeks then we'll be back."
But Sweet felt differently.
"My gut feeling was this was going to last for a good year, if not two," she said.
She didn't know when it would be legal to open the dance studio fully again, but she did know two things for certain: "Fitness was a no-no, but child care was a yes-yes."
Clatsop County, like every county in Oregon, is considered a "child care desert" — a fact only exacerbated by the pandemic as parents struggled to care for children and continue working while schools, day cares and other care facilities shut down or were severely restricted in how many children they could accommodate.
Sweet had already run a performing arts preschool out of Encore for 10 years and was familiar with the state's requirements for child care, as well as the lengthy paperwork involved. At the end of the summer, she shifted Encore's operations entirely, changing it from a dance studio into emergency child care. The faculty who stayed on became certified to work in child care.
"I wanted to do everything I could to help our families through this year," Sweet said. "It was either going to work or it wasn't."
Encore serves around 100 students, down from the 275 to 300 enrolled in dance classes before the pandemic. Now, the students do their school work at the studio, whatever distance learning program or school district-based curriculum their families chose to follow. Then, depending on their age, they have one or two dance and movement classes.
Sweet is looking at developing a full Encore-based academy next school year — her own "Fame" school, she likes to say, referencing the competitive performing arts school showcased in the 1980 film.
Dana Jones' daughter has attended classes at Encore since she was 5 years old. Now, at 13, the studio has become one of the few options she has to socialize with her peers during what has proved to be an isolated school year for many students.
Online school through the Seaside School District was a rough transition — an alternate reality at first, Jones said. But being able to do schoolwork at the studio and continue dancing has been transformative for her daughter. She's doing things like running for student vice president that she wouldn't have done in middle school.
'Mind your spacing'
At the beginning of the pandemic, there was little talk about going virtual in the dance world, Wall said.
"I think because nobody thought it was going to be for very long," she said.
But over the past several months, many of the studios have relied on some virtual component to supplement classes or to deliver a type of performance.
When the studios were required to be fully shut down, Wall would send out links to her students — videos created by other professionals for classes they could take at home. It exposed her students to a variety of styles, but it couldn't replace in-person instruction.
Still, she added, filming things like a small showcase from "The Nutcracker" that her students performed in December meant even out-of-town family could easily enjoy a recital without needing to travel to Astoria.
At Maddox Dance Studio in Warrenton, Jeanne Maddox Peterson's youngest students helped her navigate Zoom so she could teach one group in person while other students followed along at home. For Peterson, these virtual lessons made it feel like she could better pinpoint things she needed to address with dancers.
But there are logistics of dance as an art form that are difficult to overcome — even with all the technology in the world.
"So much of ballet is speaking without words," Wall said, "and your face is so expressive."
Because of the coronavirus, everyone's faces are covered in masks. When her ballet students film their spring recital in April for release in May, they will all be wearing masks. Wall and her students practice being expressive with their eyes and foreheads, but they must rely on body language even more.
"It's a big lesson in using your body to be more expressive," Wall said. After all: "A person in the back of the theater can't read your eyes or your face, but they can read your whole body language."
At Maddox Dance Studio, large squares are marked out on the studio floors, designating where students can stand and move during lessons. In the center of each square, a printed circle reminds them to "mind your spacing."
But even this limitation has turned out to have some benefits, Peterson said.
A dancer doesn't always know what size of stage she or he might be asked to dance on. The social distance boundaries help reinforce to Peterson's students that they can't just go "gallop into the wild blue yonder."
It has been a scary, long and traumatic period, Wall said, but coming back together in classes has felt joyful. Weird, yes, — dancing in masks, sanitizing everything — but joyful, and the students have been resilient.
"As dancers we're trained to pivot and turn and leap: Go to the floor, get up, turn, go the other way, change lanes," Sweet said. "It's constant changing and you have to be prepared. You can't get flustered when the gear changes. You have to adapt and you have to adapt with grace and style."
You have to make it look good.