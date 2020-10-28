Domestic violence, a persistent problem on the North Coast, has climbed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of people reaching out for help through a crisis line at The Harbor, an Astoria nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, has hovered at around 200 calls a month and is on track to reach 250 calls in October. Before the pandemic, the agency received about 100 to 125 calls a month.
The Harbor has also seen a significant increase in the need for emergency housing. Twenty-five people were housed in the agency's emergency shelter in October, compared to nine people last October.
Advocates have also detected a disturbing pattern in the severity of violence.
"I think it's staggering when you think about the size of the county," Terri Steenbergen, the agency's executive director, said. "And these people are all calling about some form of violence."
Housing a challenge
The Harbor, which has 12 staffers, including eight direct service advocates, has been overwhelmed by people in need of resources and services.
Steenbergen said the biggest challenge is access to affordable housing, which means more people are staying in the emergency shelter longer.
"That was happening before the pandemic in rural communities around Oregon, and it's even more so the case now," she said.
The social and economic ramifications of the pandemic have also contributed to the complexity of victims' needs. Many are even more isolated than usual and may not have financial autonomy.
The lack of child care, transportation and job opportunities also pose challenges.
The Harbor works closely with other agencies, including Clatsop Community Action, which runs the regional food bank and provides housing assistance. They combine resources to stitch together solutions for people when they can.
"It seems like, right now, that there's actually a few more resources — people have really been banding together, there's some CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) money sort of circulating around ... but so many people have been pushed under the poverty level and the unemployment rate in Clatsop County is so high," Steenbergen said. "I think across the board you see a lot more need."
Over the past year, The Harbor has collected feedback from the community through surveys and listening sessions.
"The Harbor's been around for a long time in various forms, and there's still people out there who don't know that we're here, don't know what services we provide," Steenbergen said.
"A lot of the feedback that we got through that is that people would really like to see a lot more work with youth, especially at the schools. People are seeing a lot of teen dating violence and sexual violence ... and bullying in schools."
Prevention
The Harbor was awarded a two-year grant from the Oregon Attorney General's Sexual Assault Task Force to launch a comprehensive sexual assault prevention program in the county.
The money will be used for outreach and education on sexual assault prevention.
The agency will begin a 10-week curriculum, called Start Talking, at Knappa High School in mid-November.
The program will discuss healthy relationships and dating violence through a pop culture lens to freshman and sophomores one day a week during health class. It will also provide information about the resources available to youth experiencing abuse.
Laurel Smalley, the principal at Knappa High School, said the curriculum is a way to bring in an expert to teach what healthy relationships look like before there is a problem.
"I've done a lot of reaching out to the community partners, in part because we are rural," she said. "So my kids can't walk to a clinic or walk to their counselor. There hasn't been a particular incident that we have seen at school, but there is a need for students, and ... adults too, to understand what do healthy relationships look like."
Smalley said the school will allow parents to opt students out of the curriculum. She said they will take student feedback, but she hopes to make the program permanent.
The Harbor would like to eventually expand the program to schools throughout the county. The agency also plans to expand education to students at Tongue Point Job Corps and LGBTQ youth through the Q Center in Astoria.
The agency is also hiring an advocate specifically designated for Spanish speakers. She said the agency has done more outreach with Hispanics over the past couple of years, which has resulted in more people reaching out for help.
"The rates of domestic violence are basically the same across the board in all of these communities, but the access to resources is a little harder, usually for Hispanic and Latinx folks," Steenbergen said.
She said the ultimate goal with the outreach and education work is to have a countywide committee to talk about prevention needs and implement solutions.
"I think the thing that has been really great in the pandemic is that we're seeing that people are really responding," Steenbergen said. "There has been an outpouring of support and ... the problems have always been there, but they're worse now and people are really recognizing that.
"And I think one of the things for survivors to know is that the community does support them, that if they decide to leave or they don't decide to leave or whatever space in between they are, that there are people there that support their decision and also are there to help."
