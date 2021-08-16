Dozens of virus cases reported in county over the weekend The Astorian Aug 16, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon Health Authority reported 73 new coronavirus cases over the weekend in Clatsop County. Clatsop County is tracking 1,548 local coronavirus cases. Alyssa Evans/The Astorian Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 1,548 cases and 11 deaths.The health authority has reported 242,843 cases and 2,949 deaths statewide. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags County Medicine Oregon Health Authority Coronavirus Death Weekend Clatsop County Dozens Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App