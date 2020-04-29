Drive-in graduation planned for Astoria due to virus

High school graduation during the coronavirus pandemic will look a lot like a drive-in movie.
Astoria High School Principal Lynn Jackson outlined a possible graduation ceremony on June 6 where students would attend from the comfort of their cars and receive their diplomas while socially distanced at the 50-yard line on CMH Field.
“It is continuing to evolve as logistics are worked out,” Jackson told the school board at a meeting Wednesday morning.
But he hopes to offer an experience that includes many of the same highlights students and families would expect from a traditional graduation ceremony. The school district plans to livestream the event.
Graduation would begin at the high school parking lot so cars could be organized and escorted by Astoria police to the football field.
The school district is still looking at ways to help families who may not have cars able to hold five to six people for the ceremony.
The school board stated its support for the overall proposal.
“It will definitely be memorable and kind of awesome in a way actually,” Jenna Rickenbach, a board member, said. “What other class has gotten to do this?”
The Class of 2020 in Astoria could include upward of 130 graduates, with 111 of the students already considered completed graduates. The remaining students have plans to meet the June 6 deadline or are working under extended plans. The graduating class includes 12 valedictorians.
The school district and high school are working on other ways to honor and celebrate the graduates, as well.
Commercial Street will be decorated with streamers, bunting and window paintings through a partnership with the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association. Yard signs are being purchased for each graduate. The school district hopes to have a processional through downtown.
Cap and gown pickup is expected to occur next week.
