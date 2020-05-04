Eleven more workers at Bornstein Seafoods test positive for the coronavirus

Clatsop County reported Monday that 11 more workers at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 13 at the seafood processor and 19 across the county.
The Public Health Department began testing workers at Bornstein Seafoods on Saturday after the company alerted the county on Friday that one of its employees had tested positive for the virus. A second positive case was reported on Sunday.
The county met with workers at Bornstein Seafoods on Saturday and tested 35 people showing symptoms.
The county has received the results for 30 of the tests, which included the 11 positive cases. The remaining five test results are expected later Monday or Tuesday. The county plans to test more employees on Tuesday.
The 11 positive cases reported Monday include four women — one in her 30s and three in their 40s — and seven men — two in their 30s, four in their 50s and one in his 60s.
The county has directed all 35 workers to be quarantined or to self-isolate.
Bornstein Seafoods has closed both of its processing plants at the Port of Astoria.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,759 cases and 109 deaths from the coronavirus statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 531 test results in Clatsop County, including eight of the positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.