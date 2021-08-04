breaking top story Eleventh virus death reported for county The Astorian Aug 4, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon Health Authority reported an 11th person in Clatsop County has died from the coronavirus.A 69-year-old man died on July 27 at Holyoke Medical Center after initially testing positive for the virus on July 9. No other information was provided. Clatsop County has recorded 11 deaths from the coronavirus. Alyssa Evans/The Astorian Four new virus cases were reported in the county on Wednesday.Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 1,237 virus cases. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virus Coronavirus Medicine County Oregon Health Authority Clatsop County Person Holyoke Medical Center Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App