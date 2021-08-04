The Oregon Health Authority reported an 11th person in Clatsop County has died from the coronavirus.

A 69-year-old man died on July 27 at Holyoke Medical Center after initially testing positive for the virus on July 9. No other information was provided.

Clatsop County Public Health Department

Clatsop County has recorded 11 deaths from the coronavirus. 

Four new virus cases were reported in the county on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 1,237 virus cases.

