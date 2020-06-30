Small businesses in Clatsop County struggling with the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for $120,000 in emergency grants.
The grants, allocated by the state Legislature, are for businesses and nonprofits with 10 or fewer employees that have not received federal emergency relief money.
Clatsop Economic Development Resources is administering the grant program.
The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
More information is available at clatsopcc.edu/cedr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.