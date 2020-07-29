The Astoria Warming Center is receiving help from the state to provide coronavirus-related education and resources to Clatsop County’s homeless population.
The warming center was one of more than 170 community-based organizations across the state to receive a grant from the federal CARES Act funding package funneled through the Oregon Health Authority. The grants are intended to help organizations address health inequities in their communities with resources directed at underserved groups, such as people of color, people with disabilities and the homeless.
The warming center, which operates seasonally out of the basement of First United Methodist Church on 11th Street, received just over $17,000 for education and outreach about the coronavirus. Around $5,000 of the money is for startup costs and the remaining $12,000 is meant to fund the outreach program for the next three months.
The warming center is free to determine how and where to spend the money within the education and outreach parameters, said Rick Bowers, president of the center’s board of directors.
“If it makes sense for us to hand out masks as a part of that outreach, then we hand out masks,” he said.
The warming center plans to focus the funds on the homeless, but will be coordinating with the Clatsop County Public Health Department. Bowers hopes to also work closely with other social service organizations, such as local food banks.
The center is applying for additional funding to include social services and wraparound types of support. This money could go to help someone without means if they need to quarantine.
In general, Bowers said, “it’s just a great idea to educate the homeless community and any other people we can contact.”
Also, he added, “the outreach sends a message that, ‘We care about you!’”
The warming center is pursuing other grants to double the number of paid staff as well.
With the expectation that concerns about the coronavirus will continue through this year and into the next, warming center leadership do not want to rely on volunteers exclusively this winter. Many long-term volunteers are older and considered high risk if exposed to the virus.
The center plans to work with a public health doctor ahead of opening to determine how many beds to provide and what other protocols to follow. The center is allowed to begin offering overnight emergency shelter in mid-November depending on weather conditions.
“We’re just doing the best we can to make this a safe winter for everybody,” Bowers said.
The Astoria Planning Commission is discussing new codes that would allow other emergency shelters at churches throughout the city. But even if the codes pass at a meeting scheduled for the end of August, warming center leadership expect their center will remain the only low-barrier option this winter.
As a part of their conditional use permit to continue operating out of the basement of First United Methodist Church, center leaders are required to look at other building options. So far, they have not had any luck finding another church interested in operating or hosting an emergency shelter.
While it may be purely gratuitous - or redundant - in this context to raise the issue, I think it is fair to say that, with the exception of the Port of Astoria, which has established an almost unreachable nadir of public benefit relative to its mission, the Clatsop County Commission is a close second in uselessness, incompetence, utter lack of responsibility, and waste of public resources and taxpayer dollars.
This is a very well-reported article about an amazing group of people doing outstanding work solely and selflessly for the benefit of others, the highest form of charitable endeavor. It is also an unfortunate reminder that the Clatsop County Commission is completely remiss in its comprehension of the magnitude of the problem and the opportunity it avoids by failing to participate in a meaningful way to address the county-wide problems of homelessness.
