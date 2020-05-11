Everyday People: Asian restaurant reopens amid coronavirus pandemic

SEASIDE — New Garden Asian Cuisine reopened for pickup orders in late April after being closed for three weeks over the coronavirus.
Husband and wife Huizhuo Zhu and Candy Qu and their family took over ownership in 2015 of the former Golden Horse Restaurant in the Carousel Mall.
Qu grew up in New York City and met Zhu when they were working at a Chinese restaurant in Manhattan.
Qu subsequently joined the U.S. Navy, where she served four years as a firefighter stationed in Everett, Washington. During that time, the couple married and Zhu also came west. He joined his sister as a cook at her restaurant in Florence.
When Qu finished her military service, the couple started looking for a restaurant of their own.
The search took two years. They had never been to Seaside before, but the climate appealed to them, and to Zhu’s parents, who were ready to relocate from the East Coast.
“My parents-in-law didn’t want to be anywhere too cold, because they are getting older,” Qu said. “Winter was too cold for them in New York, and summer too hot.”
Their menu fit the coastal ambiance, with local produce and ingredients. “We kind of mixed it up a little bit,” Qu said. “We didn’t want to follow everybody else’s footprint. We wanted to go in our own direction. I want people to say, ‘I haven’t tried this before!’”
People were initially reluctant to try the restaurant because of the mall location, she said. But “the food is most important, then the location. People said, ‘Is it good?’ We said, ‘Why don’t you come in and try for yourself?’”
Bestsellers include the Szechuan calamari, spicy chicken wings and bento box specials.
The family tracked the coronavirus pandemic in the news early on and made the decision to close the restaurant for sit-down dining three days before Gov. Kate Brown’s order restricting restaurants and bars.
The couple have two children, Kimberly, 5, who attends preschool at the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, and Derek, 7, a student at the Heights Elementary School.
“We were not concerned for our own health, but for my kids, and my father-in-law and mother-in-law,” Qu said.
They decided to reopen the restaurant for takeout in late April.
“We’re mostly watching the recovery numbers,” Qu said. “That’s what we’ve been waiting for.”
"We lost some money, of course, because we’re not working, but ‘us’ is mostly family. A lot of times your health is more important than money.”
Life has already changed for the family.
They are concerned about restaurants that have gotten broken into for food, and they are aware of anti-Asian discrimination in other areas.
“In Florence there is one restaurant, the day they opened for takeout somebody brought a knife,” Qu said. “I have friends who have the name ‘Wu’ and ‘Han.’ Some people think with that last name, you must be from that place, even though you were from that place or born there, and you’ve been here long, doesn’t mean you’re carrying anything.”
Whatever comes next, the rules of dining out have changed, Qu said. Social distancing, face masks, no handshakes or hugs for familiar customers and friends.
“To stay healthy and strong is the most important thing now,” Qu said. “Everything we missed now we will earn back later in life.”
