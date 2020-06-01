Everyday People: Bed and breakfast prepares to reopen amid virus

Loretta Maxwell is trying to figure out breakfast.
Specifically, what the breakfast side of the Grandview Bed and Breakfast she manages in Astoria will look like as portions of the economy rumble back to a form of business as usual during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lodging operations that largely shut down in March over government restrictions on visitors to contain the spread of the virus are preparing to once again receive guests at partial capacity beginning Friday.
But with several days to go, Maxwell is realizing that the fabric tablecloths in the Grandview’s dining room may not work as she and her staff look to streamline a disinfecting regimen. What are her alternatives? Plastic? Butcher paper?
She considers the aesthetics. One of the major charms of Grandview — and bed and breakfasts, in general — is their homey atmosphere, she said. Welcome home! To butcher paper! She’s not sure about it.
Well, she reasons, maybe she can just do extra loads of laundry for now and clean tablecloths between uses. Of the Grandview’s eight rooms, she’ll only be able to offer around five to guests under the proposed guidelines anyway.
“Because I can’t rent that many rooms it may not be much of a problem to begin with,” she concludes.
Maxwell and her staff are in the middle of a deep clean, wiping down high-touch surfaces and doorknobs, washing bedding that has been sitting in empty bedrooms. They're taking phone calls and starting to set down reservations. One longer-term renter has taken to wiping down the stair banisters with Clorox wipes several times a day. Maxwell can always tell when she's been through by how slick the banisters feel.
“No one has called specifically to ask about how safe are we,” Maxwell said, “but I would want to assure them we’re looking after their safety.”
Money has been tight and the ability to once again bring in visitors is an exciting prospect. But after a possible scare with the coronavirus herself back in March, Maxwell is not taking any chances.
Though she was not able to get tested and is in good health now, Maxwell is sure she had the disease. There was a cough that ripped through her chest, along with other telling symptoms.
But her illness occurred before the county had confirmed any cases or begun broader testing. .
Even with reopening, Maxwell expects this will be a difficult time for many in the hospitality industry and she remains concerned about some people behaving carelessly when they travel to the coast. Nor does she think there are very clear guidelines about how businesses can reopen safely while still meeting their bottom line.
“I most definitely want to keep going," she said, adding, “I think we have a good thing and people want to come here.”
Staying open may mean some difficult choices beyond just how to keep areas disinfected regularly, however.
"I don’t think I’ll do it this year but I’ll probably have to raise my rates next year," she said. "Not a lot, but I think this is going to be a really tough year.”
She laughs for a bit, ruefully. She looks out from the back deck of an upstairs guest room. The view is one she often describes to potential guests over the phone as they figure out which room they want to book.
The Columbia River unfurls below her. If she turns to the right she can see Tongue Point, bristled with trees. To the left, there is the Astoria Bridge and beyond that a faint line of white waves marking the point where the river and Pacific Ocean meet.
With one last chuckle, Maxwell sighs a little.
“Who knows what’s going to happen,” she said.
