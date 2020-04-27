Everyday People: For teacher, a juggling act at home during the coronavirus pandemic

When people tell Kenna Walker, a teacher used to juggling a classroom of more than 20 fourth graders, “You’re probably having a great time because you know what to do,” she thinks about the ducklings.
There are three of them. Recently purchased. Novel, tiny and adorable. Will the raising of them give her three daughters some hands-on educational experience while they’re all stuck at home and schools are closed because of the coronavirus? Yes, absolutely. Are they also a little bit of a bribe? Yes, absolutely.
Her children earn time with them: Read for 10 minutes, then you can play with your ducks.
Walker is a teacher at Heights Elementary School in Seaside. With schools closed through the end of the school year, her classroom is virtual and based out of her home in Gearhart. Her kids are right there with her. Life has become a different sort of juggling act.
She lets her daughters sleep in because it gives her a little bit of quiet time in the mornings to work. Her husband is able to take over parenting duties for a couple of hours each day — “COVID leave” he gets from his job. Her 11-year-old daughter helps teach the younger two.
But the system of rewards and consequences so familiar in a classroom looks very different at home. Walker’s kids don’t listen to her like her students do.
Right now, Walker’s top priorities are keeping herself sane, her kids happy and being the best teacher she can be for her fourth graders, even if it’s at a distance.
She has broadened the definition of what an educational experience can be and shifted to more of an outdoor school model with her kids. There is a lot of fort building and gardening to keep everyone from burning out. She takes some time for herself and repeats, “I am a patient mother,” over and over again.
“It has definitely been a challenge,” Walker said. Still, she added, “I think it’s a great opportunity for both groups (my students and my kids) to see how much we rely on community. We take for granted being in a classroom, if that’s where we were.”
“The days of kicking and screaming about going to school, in my house and for most of my students, is long gone,” she said. “They’re begging to go back to school.”
The ducklings have helped a bit — so far.
“They’re tiny and really easy right now, so ask me in three months,” she said.
For parents struggling to take over the role of teacher, “I would say ask your kids what they want to learn about and do that. Let them research and create things,” Walker said. Her own kids recently built a fort with a water collection system. They are pen pals with cousins in Klamath Falls.
“This is a time where students can really lead their learning,” Walker said. “If my students can find a love or a passion for something and they don’t do a lot of the work I’ve posted, I’m OK with that.”
She suggests looking at everyday activities as a chance to teach and learn. Bake with them. Ask them questions, find out what they love.
“It’s OK to go rogue,” she said. “You just want them to be engaged.”
The one thing Walker hopes all parents emphasize, however, is reading.
“Don’t stress too much about the other things,” she said, “but kids need to be reading.”
