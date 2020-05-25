Everyday People: Local baker goes viral during pandemic

WARRENTON — When Karly Stoddard, a local baker who runs her business, Karly Cakes, out of her home in Warrenton, shared one of her favorite baking hacks on TikTok, she did not expect it to go viral.
The substitute teacher and mother of two started using the video-sharing social media platform in February after seeing how popular it was among her students.
"And then I started creating content just for fun, just because it was a fun creative outlet for me," she said. "And very few people that I actually knew followed me — it was totally just my own little world."
Stoddard shared a short video for people baking at home during the coronavirus pandemic that explained how to make better tasting cupcakes from a boxed cake mix.
She instructed her followers to increase the number of eggs, replace water with milk and swap vegetable oil with butter.
"I made the video and I set my phone down and continued doing whatever I was doing. And I got back on my phone maybe like two hours later and I thought my phone was like glitching," she said.
Stoddard's video had over a million views within a couple of hours and more than seven million views within about a week. She has gained nearly 150,000 followers and has received hundreds of requests for more baking tips and recipes.
She said she never expected the video to go viral. While exciting, she said the attention is overwhelming and a bit intimidating.
"The world is analyzing every single detail from your shirt to your apron to the way I say the word 'eggs,'" she said, referring to comments she's received.
Stoddard said she can see herself continuing to make videos and fulfill requests, but she is also cautious.
"It's not something that has to be made hastily. And that's the great thing right now, is that I can continue to play with it without making a massive commitment," she said.
"But a really cool thing, through it all, is the amazing undying support of my local community — of my immediate circle of friends that are so willing to be excited and happy and laugh and join in on it with me," she said.
"Even though through all of quarantine we're not able to physically be together through social media, they're still able to cheer me on and share my video."
Stoddard said she started baking five years ago and it became her passion. She said her business took off after she was invited to have a booth at a farmers market at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. She made about 20 dozen cupcakes and they sold out in about 20 minutes.
"I'm self-taught. I never went to culinary school or anything like that," she said. "And it took me awhile to figure it out. You can take one recipe and do it a million different ways because every little flick of your wrist changes it."
Stoddard said some people may get frustrated if there are problems and give up. She said there is always a simple solution and that the information should be more accessible to people.
"I feel so fulfilled when I can answer somebody else's question. And I guess that's kind of like my teacher brain popping in and applying my teaching into my passion, which is baking," she said.
