Everyday People: Woman finds freedom, community in a cab

Walker a driver for 14 years

LaNay Walker has been mixing up her own hand sanitizer and disinfectants ever since people took to clearing out the household cleaner aisles at local grocery stores.

She sprays down her cab between rides as a precaution against the coronavirus.

LaNay Walker

LaNay Walker has been a cab driver is Astoria for 14 years.

“If you cough, you get sprayed,” she said. “If you sneeze, you get sprayed.”

Walker is from Southern California and moved to Astoria 14 years ago with her kids.

“Running away from bad things,” she said.

Walker started driving cabs two months after she arrived. Minus a couple of stints in the service industry and at the KOA campground, it is what she has done ever since.

“It was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she said. She is a private person, but driving a cab gives her plenty of opportunities to hang out with her community, helping all “the little old ladies and little old men.”

Things have been quiet since coronavirus cases started being confirmed in the Pacific Northwest. At the start of the year, Walker was gearing up for what she thought was going to be a busy season: spring break travelers and cruise ships — Astoria was supposed to host more than 35 ships.

“I was going insane over that idea,” she said. “My car only goes so fast … then it just sort of fizzled, which was kind of a relief. But the summer money is my winter money.”

Fears about the virus have shut down more than cruise ships. Stores considered nonessential are closed. Restaurants and bars offer to-go options only.

“I do feel the crunch and my customers feel the crunch, too,” Walker said. Still, she has cut her rates to ease the burden a bit for people who need a ride. She calls her older customers, just to check in and make sure they have everything they need.

She fights back any concern for herself these days. Financially, she could give up Mom’s Cab, the one-car operation she runs in Astoria and Warrenton. But she’s been driving cabs for so long now and, anyway, it doesn’t feel like a choice.

“Morally, I feel it’s my duty,” she said. “As long as I’ve got gas, people will have a ride.”

She’ll take her customers to their families, to the store for groceries — she’ll even pick up and deliver her regulars’ groceries for them if they need that. She’ll drive them to the hospital.

Sorry, she apologizes. That got a little dark. She wants to keep things light.

Driving a cab is a bit of freedom to Walker, always has been. She can wear what she likes and it gets her out and about in the beautiful place she is happy to call home.

“It never gets old," she said.

Katie Frankowicz is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or kfrankowicz@dailyastorian.com.

