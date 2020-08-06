Athletes, coaches and fans of high school sports have been waiting for this news the past two months: No games this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oregon School Activities Association will try to fit the fall, winter and spring sports seasons into a six-month span starting in January.
The move was announced Wednesday by the OSAA after most schools decided to start the year with distance learning because of the virus.
Winter sports like basketball, swimming and wrestling are scheduled to begin competition in January.
Sports usually played in the fall like football, volleyball, soccer and cross-country will start in March.
The spring sports season of track and field, baseball, softball and golf will take place the first week of May through late June.
Athletes can practice or work out with their teams beginning in late August.
“Today’s decisions by the executive board provide a framework to maximize the potential opportunity for students in Oregon to participate in three seasons during the 2020-21 school year,” Peter Weber, the executive director of OSAA, said in a statement. “The board recognized that a 'one-size-fits all' approach isn’t what’s best for students across the state. By waiving policy to allow regional participation this fall, local school districts will have the discretion for participation in those areas that are able to do so safely, per state directives.”
Each season will feature a seven-week regular season followed by an OSAA playoffs “culminating week.”
Specific plans for the playoffs will be developed with member schools in the coming months to align with large group gathering guidelines issued by the state.
OSAA also said that “shifting the season calendar later in the school year provides additional time for more schools to return to a hybrid or on-site learning format, while providing flexibility for local school districts to make decisions this fall that are best for their school communities.”
"Overall, it's a really good plan,” Howard Rub, Astoria's athletic director and football coach, said. “It gives a lot of flexibility for kids to play their sports. And for the (returning) athletes who missed out last spring, at least this gives us some hope.”
“I'm excited," Rub added. "I'm just glad that they were able to come up with a plan that keeps kids healthy and allows them to play.”
Trying to fit 10 to 12 sports into a six-month span also creates some serious overlapping seasons.
Winter sports run through the first week of March with practices set to begin in late February for sports normally played in the fall.
The quick turnaround could create problems for coaches trying to prepare their teams with many of the same athletes coming off the physical wear and tear of a basketball or wrestling season to play football or soccer a week later.
And football teams could be playing through early May, after the season has already started for baseball.
“There's some overlap that takes place, so if you're in a playoff run, there's a potential that a kid could still be participating in a sport while their next sport is practicing," Warrenton football coach and athletic director Ian O'Brien said. "Schools will have to play it smart in how to transition a kid from one sport to the next.”
O'Brien was part of an OSAA contingency group that came up with the plan.
“Within the contingency group, it was unanimous that we wanted to make sure our kids had an opportunity to play sports in some capacity.
“That goes for all sports,” he said. “I've talked to a handful of people, and they're ecstatic that kids are just going to have an opportunity to play all three sports.”
Of course, that's assuming there are no coronavirus outbreaks on teams or in schools.
"As far as playoffs, they're leaving that up in the air and to the discretion of each district, but the main thing is that they are allotting an equal number of weeks for each sport,” Rub said.
The plan “is a good step in the right direction,” O'Brien said, “but none of us can tell the future or even what the beginning of January holds. There's so many things that are out of our control. You just take the guidelines from the state and Oregon Health Authority, and try to adjust. Is it the perfect plan? I don't think anyone has a perfect plan. But it does afford to give our kids an opportunity to play sports.”
O'Brien said there is uncertainty about state tournaments.
“There's so much emphasis on the rankings and playoffs … throw those things out the window,” he said. “I would take more games for kids to play over having playoffs. You could have something local. If Knappa and Warrenton football had decent six or seven-game seasons, and at the end we're able to meet up, I think people in Clatsop County would be excited for that. The same goes for Astoria and Seaside.”
The past five months have “been a wild ride,” he said, “and I'm hoping that we're coming to the end of that ride. Athletics are so important for so many kids. I hope this is the light that keeps kids charged up. The value on athletics, you can't measure it.”
