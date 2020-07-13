The Astoria Co+op’s new, larger store in the Mill Pond neighborhood was only open a few months before the coronavirus pandemic.
The co-op spent money on protective measures, paid workers an extra $2 an hour in hazard pay and shut down a hot deli, sacrificing nearly one-quarter of store sales to help prevent the spread of the virus.
To help cover the losses, the co-op secured around $450,000 from the federal Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Approved by Congress and President Donald Trump as an economic lifeline, the program doled out more than $45 million in nearly 700 loans to Clatsop County businesses to keep an estimated 6,300 workers on the books and off unemployment.
“We’re a small grocery store without the same access to capital that larger stores have for themselves,” said Matt Stanley, the co-op’s general manager. “And we are also (in) a very fragile state, having just spent gobs of money on our new store, so certainly having a pandemic start just a few months into that was certainly not part of the plan.”
The low-interest loans, based off a company’s average payroll costs for 10 weeks, become grants for companies that use at least 60% of the proceeds on qualified payroll expenses within 24 weeks of receipt.
The U.S. Treasury last week released data on nearly 5 million loans worth a combined $521 billion given out so far.
The Treasury did not name the 611 businesses in the county that each received less than $150,000, totaling about half the loan proceeds and jobs retained. But businesses receiving at least $150,000 were identified and ran the gamut of traditional North Coast industries, from beer and hospitality to logging and restaurants.
South County based businesses received more than $17.8 million in relief loans, including between $1 million and $2 million each for restaurant chain Pig ’N Pancake and hospitality company Martin North.
Warrenton and Astoria businesses received more than $27.6 million, including between $1 million and $2 million each for Warrenton Fiber, Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Fort George Brewery, regional nonprofit lender Craft3, the franchisees behind local McDonald’s restaurants and Englund Marine & Industrial Supply.
EO Media Group, which publishes The Astorian and other newspapers in Oregon and Washington state, also received a loan through the program, but the money was not reflected in the local count.
Jeremy Davis, the chief financial officer for Englund Marine, said the company took the biggest hit at locations in California and distribution warehouses in Arizona but avoided laying anyone off. The company instead cut hours across the board, but was able to bring everyone back to full time with the loan, he said.
“It was basically business as usual for the employees, which is what our goal was,” Davis said. “We felt like this was going to be a short-term program, and we tried to kind of calm our employees’ fears and make things as stable for them as we could during this period, and the PPP money certainly helped us do that.”
Fort George closed the Duane Street campus after the start of the pandemic except for a to-go window and laid off most of its 130 workers. The brewery has since opened the upstairs half of the main pub to limited, reservation-only seating.
Co-owner Chris Nemlowill has said the company likely won’t further reopen operations until there is a reliable treatment for the virus.
“We took a massive loss going into the spring and summer, with no revenue from the pubs for quite some time,” Nemlowill said. “It was just very helpful to use our PPP funds to get the pub up and running again.”
Companies secured the loans through local banks, which were initially overwhelmed and ran out of loan funds within days.
U.S. Bank secured between $1 million and $2 million for Englund Marine, down to less than $2,000 for smaller companies. Katie Watson, the Astoria branch manager, said U.S. Bank secured at least 43 loans of less than $150,000 for companies.
“I would say it’s wound down,” she said of demand. “I think that there was a lot of … urgency to get in for an initial application, and that’s where we saw kind of a rush. And then later, people who maybe didn’t know about it or know about deadlines.”
Applications for the Paycheck Protection Program reopened in July after Congress passed and Trump signed an extension. The program had an estimated $130 billion left when applications closed at the end of last month and demand slowed to a trickle. Applications for the loans are open through Aug. 8.
Questions have arisen about the efficacy of the Paycheck Protection Program, which did not require banks to collect job retention statistics from companies. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin claimed the program helped save more than 51 million jobs. But the job retention data on the loans is often just a company’s total employment, rather than positions directly saved by the loans.
Companies have 24 weeks to use at least 60% of the loan proceeds on qualified payroll. But if they don’t, the loans only charge a 1% interest rate.
Congress is still discussing how to direct the remaining money in the Paycheck Protection Program to the most hard-hit businesses struggling through the pandemic.
