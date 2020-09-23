Clatsop Economic Development Resources still has more than $110,000 in coronavirus relief grants it wants businesses to apply for by Oct. 15, with more support in the offing. But with rules deducting federal relief from state support, it’s struggling to find businesses to take the money.
The economic development group was chosen as the countywide distributor of $350,000 in Small Business Relief Fund grants funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and funneled through Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency.
The first round of $120,000 was restricted to businesses that had not received any prior federal support through programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The second round of $230,000 eased restrictions, deducting prior federal support from new state awards, but still left some wondering if granters could find enough businesses able to accept the money.
Kevin Leahy, the director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources, told the Astoria City Council on Monday that his staff has awarded more than $238,000 so far to 73 businesses of fewer than 25 employees. Businesses on average have received more than $3,100.
But Leahy voiced frustration over business owners still in obvious need but denied because of prior support. Oregon’s Emergency Board, a bicameral body in the state Legislature, decides on the rules surrounding the distribution of federal funds, which must be expended by Nov. 15.
“We’re really pushing the E-Board and state leadership to remove this CARES Act caveat from the application process,” Leahy said.
A coalition, including members from the League of Oregon Cities, Association of Oregon Counties, financial institutions and other business support and economic development groups, wrote to the members of the Emergency Board — which includes state Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose — asking them to lessen restrictions and streamline the application.
Paycheck Protection Program "funds were intended to cover eight weeks of limited expenses, but we’re now coming up on six months of business restrictions," the coalition wrote. "Micro/small businesses that received (federal support) are still struggling, desperately need additional financial support and should be allowed to layer resources to give themselves the best chance of survival."
The need to lift restrictions is even more pressing with an additional round worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in small business grants likely coming to the region. The Emergency Board meets this week in continued discussions on how to spend down remaining federal relief funds.
City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West expressed her frustration at sole proprietors she’d tried to help being denied because of prior support, even if they were loans needing to be paid back.
“It has brought many businesses that I have tried to help down to zero” in new support, West said.
Meyer Freeman, an adviser for the local Small Business Development Center, said there’s no question about the need for more coronavirus relief. He is taking applications on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The limitations make it challenging,” Freeman said. “We’ve just been doing everything we can to notify every potential business owner of the opportunity, really stressing that sole proprietors are eligible.”
City Manager Brett Estes announced Monday that the city has been awarded a $50,000 community development block grant from the state to provide personal protective equipment for the county to distribute. The city, which has met the financial reporting requirements for the block grants, has been applying on behalf of the county.
Estes also announced that the city's larger $150,000 grant application for small business relief grants from Business Oregon had been put on hold until November, also because of previous state support received.
