A fifth Clatsop County resident has died from the coronavirus.
The Oregon Health Authority described the person as an 80-year-old man. He tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Jan. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. No other information was immediately available.
An obituary for Jerry Danial Nichols, an 80-year-old Svensen man, was paid for by his family and published in The Astorian earlier this month. The obituary said Nichols died in his home from complications of the virus on Jan. 3.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 133,851 cases and 1,803 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.