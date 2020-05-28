You are the owner of this article.
Fireworks canceled in Astoria over coronavirus

The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show over coronavirus concerns.

The decision follows the cancellations of much larger fireworks displays in Seaside and Long Beach, Washington.

“Our team had hoped that we would be able produce the Independence Day fireworks show as planned, but we are still facing many unknowns and uncertainties as we look ahead to July,” David Reid, the chamber's executive director, said in a statement. “Under the current health circumstances, it would be irresponsible for us to proceed.

"By making this decision, we are standing with other communities in the area that have canceled their events out of an abundance of caution.”

The chamber had doubled its budget for the fireworks, securing several sponsors and planning the biggest show in Astoria to date.

“We believe our financial assets could be better spent in supporting our business community in this unprecedented time and continuing to provide the resources, service and encouragement our members have come to expect from us,” Reid said.

Seaside announced earlier this month the cancelation of its annual fireworks show. The event can regularly draw tens of thousands of visitors to the North Coast. The cancellation of Astoria’s show was expected, with large gatherings canceled by Gov. Kate Brown across Oregon through September.

The chamber had already canceled its largest event, the Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, along with the 35th anniversary celebration of “The Goonies.” Other prominent events canceled over the pandemic include Warrenton's Old-Fashioned Fourth of July parade, Seaside’s beach volleyball tournament, the Hood to Coast Relay, Astoria Regatta and the Astoria Scandinavian  Midsummer Festival.

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Astorian.

(1) comment

Liberty88
Spencer Watkins

Ridiculous.

Unfortunate that people think this "virus" is going to survive summer heat. (It isn't) That people would rather stay "indoors". (they don't) And that commerce will just return with more fake printed money. (It ain't)

The cure is already in place (Hydroxychloroquin with Azithromycin and zinc) and yet leadership is too afread to "lead."

Stop drinking Dr Faucis' kool-aid. That stuff will bankrupt the nation.

