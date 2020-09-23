Clatsop County reported Wednesday that five people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A male between the ages of 10 and 19, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s living in the northern part of the county are among the new cases.
A man in his 20s and a man in his 40s living in the southern part of the county also tested positive.
Two dozen new cases have been disclosed over the past week. Eight cases are tied to Pacific Seafood in Warrenton, according to a weekly report on workplace outbreaks by the Oregon Health Authority.
"Several workers at Pacific Seafood have been impacted by the continuing global challenge of COVID-19," a spokeswoman for the seafood processor said in a statement.
"Internal contact tracing has confirmed that these recent cases were likely contracted outside our facility. We continue to partner with OHA to execute best class mitigation strategies to help ensure the health and safety of our workers and the community."
The county Public Health Department has said that some of the other cases are tied to workplaces, but declined to provide any other details.
Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, said in an email that the increase in cases is likely the effect of the Labor Day holiday "when there was a large number of visitors here who were not practicing social distancing, not always wearing a mask and participating in large gatherings.
"COVID is peaking in our community due to all of these factors."
He believes it is also the result of "COVID fatigue" and that people are becoming more complacent and beginning to lose their resolve to wear masks, practice social distancing and not attend gatherings.
"We completely understand and sympathize with our community that COVID has been brutal in nearly all aspects of our lives," he said. "However, wearing masks properly, practicing social distancing and good hygiene and avoiding mass gatherings are still the best practices people can take to avoid contracting COVID."
McNickle said the Public Health Department is working on a new campaign to try to overcome coronavirus fatigue by reiterating best practices and reminding people they have the power to protect themselves and prevent further community spread of the disease.
The county has recorded 132 cases since March. Ninety-seven have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 31,503 cases and 538 deaths from the virus statewide as of Wednesday morning.
The health authority tracked 5,495 test results in Clatsop County, including of 127 of the positive cases.
